Northern Ohio Planned Giving Council: Andrea Shea (president) and Jessica Claughton (program chair)

NOPGC’s Planned Giving Day is the region’s premier educational event for professionals involved with charitable gift planning. Attendees benefit from networking with fellow professionals in attendance, as well as earn continuing education credits towards their accreditation.

24th Annual Planned Giving Day

Thursday, May 7, 2015

The Marriott Cleveland East

26300 Harvard Road, Warrensville Hts., Ohio 44122

Theme: The Art (and Science) of Planned Giving

Paul Clark, Regional President of PNC Bank Cleveland, will deliver the breakfast keynote, #THISISCLE. An overview of what is happening in CLE philanthropically, economically and generally!

The lunch keynote speaker, Russell N. James, III, Professor at Texas Tech University,will be presenting “Inside the mind of the bequest donor: The neuroscience of charitable decision-making”.

Dr. James reveals the latest insights into how donors engage in charitable bequest decision-making, reporting results from his research.