Giuliani, Castelnuovo-Tedesco & Villa-Lobos Guitar Concertos— Narciso Yepes, guitar; English Chamber Orchestra & London Symphony/Luis Antonio Garcia Navarro (PentaTone 202)

You have to be of a certain age to remember Quadrophonic sound. It was all the rage in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and the guiding principal seemed to be: if stereo was good, then stereo times two (or even four) must be better! Unfortunately, imperfections in the playback equipment of the day made multi-channel tapes impractical. But modern day sound engineers have devised a method for re-mastering these 1977 recordings for 21 st century audiences. Master Spanish guitarist Narciso Yepes was 50 years old at the time of these superlative performances (he died in 1997), and it’s just wonderful to be able to share his art with new generations!

