Bruce Wolosoff's 'Rising Sun' Variations

Rising Sun Variations—Bruce Wolosoff, piano (Avie 2750)

American pianist Bruce Wolosoff is a formidable artist, lauded for his integration of classical, jazz, blues, and contemporary influences in his compositions. His new magnum opus, Rising Sun Variations, is an extended and innovative piece based on the American folk song, The House of the Rising Sun, best known from a version recorded in 1964 by the UK band The Animals. Wolosoff’s “Prelude and Theme” are followed by 39 Variations ranging from sonorous to serene, encompassing a multitude of styles united by the well-known refrain. A reviewer in Exclusive Magazine said, “Trust me when I say that pianist-composer Bruce Wolosoff is a musical alchemist, organically mixing his multiple experiences in the worlds of jazz, rock, blues and classical music, and that this new recording is yet another musical pinnacle in his already esteemed career.”

