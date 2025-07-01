We Love A Parade!

I Love a Parade—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747)

This 1991 release from Sony hasn’t aged a bit, and it has vociferous fans everywhere, even in the UK. Scan recent online comments and you’ll find almost universal praise, directed particularly at the versions of Sousa marches like Washington Post and El Capitán. Reviewers also point out Williams' inspired tempo choices and the album's enjoyable and varied program. This disc also contains the only available recording of Pops on the March, John Williams’ 1981 tribute to his predecessor at the Boston Pops, the legendary Arthur Fiedler (1894-1979). Listening to the nearly perfect performance of Stars and Stripes Forever in this program inevitably brings memories from nearly 50 years ago when Fiedler led the Boston Pops at the Hatch Shell on the west bank of the Charles River, July 4, 1976, during the celebration of the U.S. Bicentennial. The following January, Fiedler was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Gerald Ford. This CD is just part of the proof that Fiedler’s legacy was in good hands with John Williams who led the Pops from 1980-1993.

