Chanticleer: Our American Journey

Our American Journey – Chanticleer (Teldec 48556)

The National Recording Registry is a list of sound recordings that "are culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant, and inform or reflect life in the United States." This year, Chanticleer’s 2002 album “Our American Journey” was marked for inclusion in the registry. Chanticleer’s journey has “been a long journey, eventful and exciting and, not infrequently, rocky.” Recorded in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the ensemble looked inside themselves to discover who they were and what the world needed in that moment. What they produced was an album that chronicled their roots as an early music ensemble to their modern, eclectic style, all through their signature sound and trademark precision. And with a local connection, Kent State University Professor of Music Jay White was a member of the ensemble, singing in the alto section. We are pleased to revisit this album and celebrate Chanticleer’s honors and accomplishments!