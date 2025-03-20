The Poet and the Prodigy – Debra Nagy, baroque oboe; Mark Edwards, harpsichord (Les Delices 2025)

This album explores the intriguing relationship between two musical giants: François Couperin and J.S. Bach. Beyond the historical context, The Poet and the Prodigy celebrates the artistic partnership of Les Délices' director and oboist Debra Nagy and acclaimed harpsichordist Mark Edwards, allowing both instruments to take center stage as soloists and play together as musical partners. Featured in time for Bach’s birthday (March 21, the release date) and a weekend of events planned around the new album.