Olmsted Performing Arts Center: The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
November 14, 15, 21 at 7:00 p.m.
November 15, 16, 23 at 2:00 p.m.
November 22 at 12:00 p.m.
Olmsted Performing Arts Center
6941 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Falls, OH, 44138
After a tornado whisks away a young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, to the magical land of Oz, she starts her quest to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who has the power to send her home. Along the way she meets a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion who help her on her journey. This version includes many of the songs from the famous MGM musical.
Based on the novel The Wonderful World of Oz by L. Frank Baum
Adapted by John Kane from the 1939 motion picture screenplay for the Royal Shakespeare Company
Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg
Background music by Herbert Stothart
Produced by Angela Boehm
Directed by Megan Nicole and assisted by Christina Haviland Baratta
Choreography by Megan Nicole and Josh Landis
Musical Direction by Judy Crandall
Dorothy: Tessa Hongosh (u/s Paige Boehm)
Scarecrow/Hunk: Andrew Knode
Tin Man/Hickory: Aaron Schlea
Lion/Zeke: George Keller
The Wicked Witch of the West/Miss Gulch: Rebecca Riffle
Glinda/Auntie Em: Rachel Anderson
Uncle Henry/Guard: Bill Wallace
The Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel: Matthew Wheeler
Coroner: Kailee Shaver
Mayor: Oliver Marconi
Questions about tickets? Send an email to boxoffice@olmstedperformingarts.com.