Olmsted Performing Arts Center: The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz

November 14, 15, 21 at 7:00 p.m.

November 15, 16, 23 at 2:00 p.m.

November 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Olmsted Performing Arts Center

6941 Columbia Rd.

Olmsted Falls, OH, 44138

After a tornado whisks away a young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, to the magical land of Oz, she starts her quest to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who has the power to send her home. Along the way she meets a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion who help her on her journey. This version includes many of the songs from the famous MGM musical.

Based on the novel The Wonderful World of Oz by L. Frank Baum

Adapted by John Kane from the 1939 motion picture screenplay for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg

Background music by Herbert Stothart

Produced by Angela Boehm

Directed by Megan Nicole and assisted by Christina Haviland Baratta

Choreography by Megan Nicole and Josh Landis

Musical Direction by Judy Crandall

Dorothy: Tessa Hongosh (u/s Paige Boehm)

Scarecrow/Hunk: Andrew Knode

Tin Man/Hickory: Aaron Schlea

Lion/Zeke: George Keller

The Wicked Witch of the West/Miss Gulch: Rebecca Riffle

Glinda/Auntie Em: Rachel Anderson

Uncle Henry/Guard: Bill Wallace

The Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel: Matthew Wheeler

Coroner: Kailee Shaver

Mayor: Oliver Marconi

Questions about tickets? Send an email to boxoffice@olmstedperformingarts.com.

