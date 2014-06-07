Program Guide 06-07-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:16:55 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
00:22:00 00:46:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64
George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962
01:10:00 00:15:26 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 7 in B flat Op 7
Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447
01:27:00 00:16:10 David Ludwig Seasons Lost
Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146
01:45:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F
Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690
02:03:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 4
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589
02:53:00 00:31:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 2 in G Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
03:27:00 01:13:28 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 47654
04:42:00 00:17:06 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350
04:42:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66
BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570
05:01:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793
05:55:00 00:04:02 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B flat minor Op 8
Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:50 Antonio Soler Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A
Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord Vanguard Classics 35
06:15:51 Manuel Cano y Tamayo Por Peteneras
Manuel Cano, flamenco guitar Planet Records 1010
06:18:35 Regino Sainz De La Maza La Petenera para guitarra
Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4777328
06:20:56 Ernesto Anaya La Petenera
Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya Fonarte Latino 1438
06:28:59 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12
Judith Jáuregui, piano Columna Musica 0266
07:00:50 Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 1
Eduardo Fernández, guitar Labor Records 7059
07:16:38 Manuel de Falla Homenajes
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694
07:36:21 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite
Clélia Iruzun, piano Lorelt 119
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock
Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria
Maya Beiser, cello, Anthony de Mare, piano Koch 7442 - Music: 4:27
Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourree in g from English Suite No. 2
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 2:47
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 3:31
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Keith Weber from Houston, TX - Time: 5:56
Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano: 1. Con moto
Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213 - Music: 4:28
Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 78
Anthony Marwood, violin; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Wigmore Hall, London, England - Music: 19:15
William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2/2 "Birthday"
Tempesta di Mare Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, PA - Music: 6:07
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Edvard Grieg: From Early Years from Lyric Pieces Op 65
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Virgin Classics 91198-2 - Music: 4:31
Paulo Bellinati: Jongo
Petar Jankovic Ensemble: Petar Jankovic, guitar; Sophie Bird, violin; Grace Kim, violin; Rose Wollman, viola; Maria Martinez, cello Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN - Music: 5:00
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York , NY - Music: 4:11
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH - Music: 30:35
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personalities: Reuben & Dorothy Silver
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from Quartet No. 15 Op.130
Guarneri Quartet (Philips 422059 CD) 6:58
Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied
Marion Anderson, contralto; William Primrose, viola; Franz Rupp, piano (Biddulph 131/2 CD) 6:43
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D K 136 – Allegro
I Musici (Philips 6500536 LP) 3:59
César Franck: Sonata in A – Finale
David Oistrakh, violin; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Quintessence 7133 LP) 6:15
Margaret Brouwer: Vivace
Daniel Silver, Clarinet; Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss (CRI 821 CD) 6:14
Johann Sebastian Bach: Es ist Vollbracht from Cantata BWV 158
Daniel Licht, bass-baritone; Olde Friends Concert Artists (Centaur 2658 CD) 4:39
James Weldon Johnson & John Rosamond Johnson: Lift Every Voice And Sing
Leontyne Price, soprano; Ambrosian Singers; New Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 63895 CD) 4:33
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Rejected Scores, Part 2 - Alan Silvestri's music from Mission Impossible, the unheard original score for the movie Troy and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Music composed for Mission Impossible, 1996 – Concorde 9931 - Alan Silvestri
- original unused soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.
Music composed for Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, 1994
- George Fenton - unknown orchestra/Nicholas Cleobury, cond.
Music composed for Regarding Henry, 1991 - Universal Records 2786036
- Georges Delerue - original unused soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.
Music composed for Jennifer 8, 1992 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1198 - Maurice Jarre
- The Skywalker Symphony Orchestra/William Ross, cond.
Music composed for Mission Impossible, 1996 – Concorde 9931 - Alan Silvestri
- original unused soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.
Music composed for Air Force One, 1997 -
- Randy Newman – unknown orchestra
Music composed for What Dreams May Come, 1998 -
- Ennio Morricone - unknown orchestra
Music composed for Gangs of New York, 2002 - Varese Sarabande VCL-1076
- Elmer Bernstein - original unused soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Music composed for Practical Magic, 1998 - Warner Sunset/Reprise 9362471402
- Michael Nyman - unknown orchestra
Music composed for What Dreams May Come, 1998 -
- Ennio Morricone - unknown orchestra
Music composed for Gangs of New York, 2002 - Varese Sarabande VCL-1076
- Elmer Bernstein - original unused soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Music composed for Troy, 2004 -
- Gabriel Yared - unknown orchestra
Music composed for Edge of Darkness, 2010 – Perseverance PRD 055 - John Corigliano
- Hila Plitmann, vocalist/London Metropolitan Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin, cond.
Music erroneously attributed to Golden Eye, 1995 -
- John Cacavas - unknown orchestra
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel’s Life
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia
Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510
12:22:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
12:31:00 00:03:30 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209
12:37:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958
12:49:00 00:07:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata (1853)
Violetta… Marina Rebeka
Alfredo… Joseph Calleja
Giorgio Germont… Quinn Kelsey
Conductor: Massimo Zanetti
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:37:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215
15:51:00 00:07:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
16:04:00 00:13:36 Robert Schumann Three Romances Op 94
Stephen Taylor, oboe; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
16:19:00 00:39:01 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor
Auyrn Quartet: Mathias Lingenfelder, Jen Oppermann, violin; Stewart Eaton, viola; Andreas Arndt, cello
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 24, 2014 - From Tacoma, Washington, this episode features Prokofiev’s Toccata performed with a level of energy that can only be described as diabolically teenage (the performer is a totally brilliant, risk-taking 15-year-old), we’ll hear a young violinist perform a lush and lyrical piece written for her by her father, and we’ll enjoy music from a film by the great Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki sumptuously arranged for four cellos by one of the young performers on the program.
15-year-old pianist Derek Wang from Needham, Massachusetts
Toccata in d Op 11 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)
18-year-old violinist Sophia Stoyanovich from Bainbridge Island, Washington
Romance for Violin & Piano by her father, Patrick Stoyanovich (b. 1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
17-year-old soprano Kresley Figueroa from Flagstaff, Arizona
Adieu, notre petite table from "Manon" by Jules Massenet (1842–1912) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old violist Maia Hoffman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Portland, Oregon
Second movement (Lebhaft) from Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures) for Viola & Piano, Op. 113, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California
First movement (Allegro agitato) from Cello Sonata in a Op 36 by Edvard Grieg (1843–1907) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The Konpeito Cello Quartet [17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California; 17-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California; 15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California]
The Path of the Wind by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by Jeremy Tai
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: For the People - Broadway’s version of folk songs in musicals ranging from Lerner & Loewe’s “Paint Your Wagon” to Walter Kerr’s “Sing Out, Sweet Land.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:08 00:01:47 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Hand Me Down That Can 'o Beans
Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG
18:02:50 00:01:35 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Whoop-Ti-Ay
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount PMS1001
18:04:39 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Edelweiss
Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583
18:07:21 00:01:23 John Morris-Gerald Freedman Come, You Men
Company A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025-1
18:08:40 00:02:57 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg How Are Things in Glocca Morra?
Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208
18:11:32 00:02:25 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean
Frank Porretta Brigadoon -- Studio Cast Recording DRG DRG19071
18:14:56 00:01:20 Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg Swing Your Sweethearts
Company Can't Help Singing -- Film Soundrtrack Decca LP-607
18:16:15 00:02:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Blow High, Blow Low
Fisher Stevens Carousel -- 1994 Broadway Cast Angel CDQ55519924
18:18:43 00:03:19 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria
Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG
18:21:59 00:03:17 Traditional Big Rock Candy Mountain
Burl Ives Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD11353
18:25:40 00:02:47 Alfred Uhry-Robert Waldman Love Stolen
Barry Bostwick The Robber Bridegroom CBS P14589
18:28:48 00:01:42 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow
Company Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434
18:31:47 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Leavin' Time
Company St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466224
18:35:30 00:02:02 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Cry Like the Wind
Nancy Dussault Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2
18:37:28 00:02:34 Frank Loesser Walking Away Whistling
Ellen McCown Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006
18:40:44 00:02:22 Stephen Sondheim The Ballad of Booth
Patrick Cassidy Assassins -- Original Cast RCA 60737-2-RC
18:43:06 00:03:31 Adam Guettel The Ballad of Floyd Collins
Jesse Lenant Floyd Collins -- Original Cast Nonesuch 79434-2
18:46:48 00:02:34 G.Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime
Harolyn Blackwell Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434
18:49:18 00:02:09 J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River
Bruce Hubbard Show Boat -- 1988 Studio Cast Angel/EMI CDS7491082
18:52:22 00:00:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:04 00:03:56 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Filler: I'm on My Way
Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture "Rob Roy"
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421193
19:17:00 00:37:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C Op 56
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Maureen McKay, soprano; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:38:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73
20:46:00 00:58:00 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major
21:57:00 00:01:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 1 in C
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Flanders and Swann Orgy and songs with texts by John Betjeman sung by Donald Swann from a recording given to Robert Conrad by Donald Swann, way back in the last century...Richard Howland-Bolton talks about Plodding Humor...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403
23:11:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169
23:22:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1
Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
23:26:00 00:11:00 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Trio No. 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
23:37:00 00:06:17 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056
23:45:00 00:02:27 Johan Halvorsen La Mélancolie
Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584
23:47:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849
23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
23:56:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601