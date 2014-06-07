Program Guide 06-07-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:16:55 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

00:22:00 00:46:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

George Szell WDR Symphony Cologne IMG 75962

01:10:00 00:15:26 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 7 in B flat Op 7

Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

01:27:00 00:16:10 David Ludwig Seasons Lost

Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Jennifer Koh, violin; Jaime Laredo, violin Cedille 146

01:45:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F

Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690

02:03:00 00:48:02 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 2 in B flat Op 4

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

02:53:00 00:31:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 2 in G Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

03:27:00 01:13:28 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 6 in A minor

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 47654

04:42:00 00:17:06 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

04:42:00 00:05:06 Sir Edward Elgar The Crown of India: March Op 66

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus Chandos 10570

05:01:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793

05:55:00 00:04:02 Alexander Scriabin Etude in B flat minor Op 8

Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Antonio Soler Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A

Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord Vanguard Classics 35

06:15:51 Manuel Cano y Tamayo Por Peteneras

Manuel Cano, flamenco guitar Planet Records 1010

06:18:35 Regino Sainz De La Maza La Petenera para guitarra

Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4777328

06:20:56 Ernesto Anaya La Petenera

Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya Fonarte Latino 1438

06:28:59 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces Op 12

Judith Jáuregui, piano Columna Musica 0266

07:00:50 Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 1

Eduardo Fernández, guitar Labor Records 7059

07:16:38 Manuel de Falla Homenajes

BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694

07:36:21 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite

Clélia Iruzun, piano Lorelt 119

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Bill Morelock

Astor Piazzolla: Ave Maria

Maya Beiser, cello, Anthony de Mare, piano Koch 7442 - Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourree in g from English Suite No. 2

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 2:47

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Church of St. John The Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 3:31

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Keith Weber from Houston, TX - Time: 5:56

Puzzler Payoff: Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano: 1. Con moto

Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213 - Music: 4:28

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 78

Anthony Marwood, violin; Aleksandar Madzar, piano Wigmore Hall, London, England - Music: 19:15

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2/2 "Birthday"

Tempesta di Mare Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, PA - Music: 6:07

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: From Early Years from Lyric Pieces Op 65

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Virgin Classics 91198-2 - Music: 4:31

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo

Petar Jankovic Ensemble: Petar Jankovic, guitar; Sophie Bird, violin; Grace Kim, violin; Rose Wollman, viola; Maria Martinez, cello Auer Hall, Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN - Music: 5:00

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Carnegie Hall Live, Carnegie Hall, New York , NY - Music: 4:11

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH - Music: 30:35

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personalities: Reuben & Dorothy Silver

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from Quartet No. 15 Op.130

Guarneri Quartet (Philips 422059 CD) 6:58

Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied

Marion Anderson, contralto; William Primrose, viola; Franz Rupp, piano (Biddulph 131/2 CD) 6:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D K 136 – Allegro

I Musici (Philips 6500536 LP) 3:59

César Franck: Sonata in A – Finale

David Oistrakh, violin; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Quintessence 7133 LP) 6:15

Margaret Brouwer: Vivace

Daniel Silver, Clarinet; Cleveland Institute of Music New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss (CRI 821 CD) 6:14

Johann Sebastian Bach: Es ist Vollbracht from Cantata BWV 158

Daniel Licht, bass-baritone; Olde Friends Concert Artists (Centaur 2658 CD) 4:39

James Weldon Johnson & John Rosamond Johnson: Lift Every Voice And Sing

Leontyne Price, soprano; Ambrosian Singers; New Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 63895 CD) 4:33

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Rejected Scores, Part 2 - Alan Silvestri's music from Mission Impossible, the unheard original score for the movie Troy and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Music composed for Mission Impossible, 1996 – Concorde 9931 - Alan Silvestri

- original unused soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Music composed for Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, 1994

- George Fenton - unknown orchestra/Nicholas Cleobury, cond.

Music composed for Regarding Henry, 1991 - Universal Records 2786036

- Georges Delerue - original unused soundtrack recording/Georges Delerue, cond.

Music composed for Jennifer 8, 1992 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1198 - Maurice Jarre

- The Skywalker Symphony Orchestra/William Ross, cond.

Music composed for Mission Impossible, 1996 – Concorde 9931 - Alan Silvestri

- original unused soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Music composed for Air Force One, 1997 -

- Randy Newman – unknown orchestra

Music composed for What Dreams May Come, 1998 -

- Ennio Morricone - unknown orchestra

Music composed for Gangs of New York, 2002 - Varese Sarabande VCL-1076

- Elmer Bernstein - original unused soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music composed for Practical Magic, 1998 - Warner Sunset/Reprise 9362471402

- Michael Nyman - unknown orchestra

Music composed for What Dreams May Come, 1998 -

- Ennio Morricone - unknown orchestra

Music composed for Gangs of New York, 2002 - Varese Sarabande VCL-1076

- Elmer Bernstein - original unused soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Music composed for Troy, 2004 -

- Gabriel Yared - unknown orchestra

Music composed for Edge of Darkness, 2010 – Perseverance PRD 055 - John Corigliano

- Hila Plitmann, vocalist/London Metropolitan Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin, cond.

Music erroneously attributed to Golden Eye, 1995 -

- John Cacavas - unknown orchestra

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel’s Life

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:11:15 George Frideric Handel Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia

Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Players Archiv 474510

12:22:00 00:09:10 Carl Maria von Weber Oberon: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

12:31:00 00:03:30 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 209

12:37:00 00:08:54 Samuel Barber Overture to "The School for Scandal" Op 5

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8958

12:49:00 00:07:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata (1853)

Violetta… Marina Rebeka

Alfredo… Joseph Calleja

Giorgio Germont… Quinn Kelsey

Conductor: Massimo Zanetti

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:37:00 00:12:49 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 215

15:51:00 00:07:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

16:04:00 00:13:36 Robert Schumann Three Romances Op 94

Stephen Taylor, oboe; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

16:19:00 00:39:01 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor

Auyrn Quartet: Mathias Lingenfelder, Jen Oppermann, violin; Stewart Eaton, viola; Andreas Arndt, cello

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 24, 2014 - From Tacoma, Washington, this episode features Prokofiev’s Toccata performed with a level of energy that can only be described as diabolically teenage (the performer is a totally brilliant, risk-taking 15-year-old), we’ll hear a young violinist perform a lush and lyrical piece written for her by her father, and we’ll enjoy music from a film by the great Japanese animator Hiyao Miyazaki sumptuously arranged for four cellos by one of the young performers on the program.

15-year-old pianist Derek Wang from Needham, Massachusetts

Toccata in d Op 11 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

18-year-old violinist Sophia Stoyanovich from Bainbridge Island, Washington

Romance for Violin & Piano by her father, Patrick Stoyanovich (b. 1962), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old soprano Kresley Figueroa from Flagstaff, Arizona

Adieu, notre petite table from "Manon" by Jules Massenet (1842–1912) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old violist Maia Hoffman (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Portland, Oregon

Second movement (Lebhaft) from Märchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures) for Viola & Piano, Op. 113, by Robert Schumann (1810–1856) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California

First movement (Allegro agitato) from Cello Sonata in a Op 36 by Edvard Grieg (1843–1907) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The Konpeito Cello Quartet [17-year-old cellist Irene Jeong from Palo Alto, California; 16-year-old cellist Catherine Kim from Palo Alto, California; 17-year-old cellist Minku Lee from Palo Alto, California; 15-year-old cellist Jeremy Tai from Cupertino, California]

The Path of the Wind by Joe Hisaishi, arranged by Jeremy Tai

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: For the People - Broadway’s version of folk songs in musicals ranging from Lerner & Loewe’s “Paint Your Wagon” to Walter Kerr’s “Sing Out, Sweet Land.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:08 00:01:47 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Hand Me Down That Can 'o Beans

Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:02:50 00:01:35 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Whoop-Ti-Ay

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount PMS1001

18:04:39 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Edelweiss

Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:07:21 00:01:23 John Morris-Gerald Freedman Come, You Men

Company A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025-1

18:08:40 00:02:57 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg How Are Things in Glocca Morra?

Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:11:32 00:02:25 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean

Frank Porretta Brigadoon -- Studio Cast Recording DRG DRG19071

18:14:56 00:01:20 Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg Swing Your Sweethearts

Company Can't Help Singing -- Film Soundrtrack Decca LP-607

18:16:15 00:02:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Blow High, Blow Low

Fisher Stevens Carousel -- 1994 Broadway Cast Angel CDQ55519924

18:18:43 00:03:19 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria

Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:21:59 00:03:17 Traditional Big Rock Candy Mountain

Burl Ives Front Row Center: The Broadway Gold Box MCA MCAD11353

18:25:40 00:02:47 Alfred Uhry-Robert Waldman Love Stolen

Barry Bostwick The Robber Bridegroom CBS P14589

18:28:48 00:01:42 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow

Company Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:31:47 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Leavin' Time

Company St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM76466224

18:35:30 00:02:02 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Cry Like the Wind

Nancy Dussault Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994-2

18:37:28 00:02:34 Frank Loesser Walking Away Whistling

Ellen McCown Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:40:44 00:02:22 Stephen Sondheim The Ballad of Booth

Patrick Cassidy Assassins -- Original Cast RCA 60737-2-RC

18:43:06 00:03:31 Adam Guettel The Ballad of Floyd Collins

Jesse Lenant Floyd Collins -- Original Cast Nonesuch 79434-2

18:46:48 00:02:34 G.Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime

Harolyn Blackwell Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:49:18 00:02:09 J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River

Bruce Hubbard Show Boat -- 1988 Studio Cast Angel/EMI CDS7491082

18:52:22 00:00:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:56 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Filler: I'm on My Way

Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture "Rob Roy"

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 421193

19:17:00 00:37:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C Op 56

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Chandos 8409

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Maureen McKay, soprano; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:38:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73

20:46:00 00:58:00 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major

21:57:00 00:01:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 1 in C

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A Flanders and Swann Orgy and songs with texts by John Betjeman sung by Donald Swann from a recording given to Robert Conrad by Donald Swann, way back in the last century...Richard Howland-Bolton talks about Plodding Humor...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:16 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

23:11:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

23:22:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

23:26:00 00:11:00 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Trio No. 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

23:37:00 00:06:17 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

23:45:00 00:02:27 Johan Halvorsen La Mélancolie

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

23:47:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849

23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

23:56:00 00:01:25 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601