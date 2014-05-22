Preview of The Cunning Little Vixen - Part 4
This is the last installment in WCLV’s 4-part series previewing the show. Assistant Producer Angela Schmidt was at opening night of the show, and spoke with audience members afterward to get their reaction. Shibani Faehnle, Andrew Singer, and Mackenzie Hutton are all members of "The Circle," Cleveland Orchestra's Young Professionals Group.
LEOŠ JANÁČEK’S THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN
Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 PM
Severance Hall
Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen)
Alan Held, bass-baritone(Forester)
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox)
Raymond Aceto, bass (Haraschta)
Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog)
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone (Parson/Badger)
David Cangelosi, tenor (Schoolmaster/Mosquito)
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus
with
The Cleveland Orchestra
conducted by Franz Welser-Möst
Directed by Yuval Sharon
Animation by Bill Barminski and Christopher Louie — Walter Robot Studios
Projection and lighting design by Jason Thompson
Costumes and makeup by Ann Closs-Farley