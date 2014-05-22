Preview of The Cunning Little Vixen - Part 4

This is the last installment in WCLV’s 4-part series previewing the show. Assistant Producer Angela Schmidt was at opening night of the show, and spoke with audience members afterward to get their reaction. Shibani Faehnle, Andrew Singer, and Mackenzie Hutton are all members of "The Circle," Cleveland Orchestra's Young Professionals Group.

LEOŠ JANÁČEK’S THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN

Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 PM

Severance Hall

Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen)

Alan Held, bass-baritone(Forester)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Haraschta)

Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog)

Dashon Burton, bass-baritone (Parson/Badger)

David Cangelosi, tenor (Schoolmaster/Mosquito)

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus

with

The Cleveland Orchestra

conducted by Franz Welser-Möst

Directed by Yuval Sharon

Animation by Bill Barminski and Christopher Louie — Walter Robot Studios

Projection and lighting design by Jason Thompson

Costumes and makeup by Ann Closs-Farley