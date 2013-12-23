Program Guide 12-23-2013
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:44:38 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130
00:49:00 00:31:41 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111
American String Project MSR 1386
01:22:00 00:41:44 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1
Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; José van Dam, baritone; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275
02:05:00 00:16:11 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2
Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275
02:23:00 00:37:09 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3
l Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Jules Bastin, bass; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Monteverdi Choir Erato 45275
03:02:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
03:30:00 00:32:56 Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 11
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
04:05:00 00:27:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag"
Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent Harm Mundi 901781
04:34:00 00:43:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D Op 61
German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin Sony 733400
05:20:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
05:42:00 00:05:40 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr Ball Scene
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
05:50:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C Op 3
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634
BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber
06:05:00 00:04:30 Adolphe Adam O Holy Night
Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875
06:15:00 00:09:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61
Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123
06:27:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130
06:35:00 00:05:17 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Intermezzo
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887
06:40:00 00:07:19 Roger Quilter Three English Dances Op 11
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
06:49:00 00:02:26 Anonymous Spiritual "Go Tell It on the Mountain"
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March "King Cotton"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
06:57:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
07:05:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78 Academy St. Martin in Fields
Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564
07:10:00 00:03:28 Traditional God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1993
07:15:00 00:06:29 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 4 in C minor Op 40
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883
07:21:00 00:02:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams Wassail Song
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120
07:25:00 00:03:14 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
07:30:00 00:04:32 Richard Hayman Kid Stuff
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68131
07:40:00 00:06:32 Jorge Martínez Zárate Tres Danzas del Ballet "Estancia"
Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592
07:51:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly
Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079
07:55:00 00:02:39 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680
07:57:00 00:01:14 Traditional March of the Kings
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
08:06:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse
Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
08:15:00 00:04:07 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11
Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 918
08:20:00 00:08:28 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 4 in E
Dennis Russell Davies Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 7062
08:28:00 00:03:21 Percy Faith Brazilian Sleigh Bells
Frederick Fennell Fennell Symphonic Winds ELF 991018
08:36:00 00:03:00 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
08:40:00 00:07:57 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
08:51:00 00:02:18 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance
Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406
08:55:00 00:03:23 Dimitri Tiomkin The Alamo: The Green Leaves of Summer
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 48224
09:05:00 00:16:41 Claude Debussy Printemps
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766
09:24:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite
David Newman Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 88801
09:35:00 00:08:19 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan
Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 14331
09:49:00 00:07:10 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 2 in E flat minor Op 26
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883
09:55:00 00:03:13 George Wyle The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538
WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:03 Traditional Boar's Head Carol
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377
10:01:00 00:03:11 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English)
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907325
10:07:00 00:08:09 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime
Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Barbara Bonney, soprano EMI 54022
10:17:00 00:04:41 Marin Marais The Bells of St. Genevieve "La Sonnerie"
Guildhall Strings RCA 61275
10:24:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
10:39:00 00:06:53 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 6 in A flat Op 53
Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
10:50:00 00:32:32 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47
Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Ilya Gringolts, violin DeutGram 2249
A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:02:13 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful
Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:27:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:29:00 00:03:10 Traditional A Maiden Most Gentle
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996
11:32:00 00:03:56 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:39:00 00:03:56 Katherine K. Davis The Little Drummer Boy
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008
11:42:00 00:03:07 William Mathias A Babe is Born Op 55
Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
11:46:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN
12:10:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052
12:14:00 00:07:37 Emile Waldteufel Waltz "The Skaters" Op 183
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
12:25:00 00:06:53 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Sea Hawk: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60863
12:33:00 00:07:30 Newell H. Long 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Robert Conrad, narrator ELF 991018
12:42:00 00:08:40 Anthony DiLorenzo Christmas 'Toons
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008
12:51:00 00:07:07 George Gershwin Oh, Kay!: Overture
Michael Tilson Thomas Buffalo Philharmonic CBS 42240
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:33:39 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto madrigal
London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz Alfonso Moreno, guitar; Deborah Mariotti, guitar EMI 67435
13:33:00 00:22:12 Manuel de Falla Nights In the Gardens of Spain
BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10694
WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:03:44 Traditional Patapan
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63309
14:03:00 00:02:42 Traditional Joseph est bien marié
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
14:06:00 00:09:13 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Magi
James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2
14:18:00 00:07:05 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Suite
Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference 2101
14:27:00 00:08:53 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on Christmas Carols
Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9851
14:37:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of Athens"
Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401
14:52:00 00:07:15 Henryk Wieniawski Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14
London Symphony Orchestra Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:10:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony in C major
Sir Charles Mackerras Prague Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80273
15:10:00 00:14:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on a Theme by Gluck
András Schiff, piano Decca 421369
15:24:00 00:18:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45713
15:48:00 00:07:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1
Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609
WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:03:57 Traditional The First Nowell
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
16:06:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)
Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732
16:11:00 00:14:07 Richard Addinsell A Christmas Carol: Suite
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra David Newman Ambrosian Singers Telarc 88801
16:30:00 00:05:25 Pietro A. Yon Gesu Bambino
A. David Krehbiel Bay Brass Gothic 49120
16:38:00 00:01:27 Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols: This Little Babe
Etherea Vocal Ensemble; Grace Cloutier, harp Delos 3422
16:41:00 00:08:48 Francesco Manfredini Concerto Grosso in C Op 3
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 634
16:52:00 00:02:41 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1
16:56:00 00:03:45 Orlande de Lassus Resonet in laudibus
Peter Bennett Quire Cleveland Quire 101
17:05:00 00:04:52 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883
17:12:00 00:08:19 Bruce Healey Medley "Sing With Us of Christmas"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Singing Hoosiers Telarc 80538
17:23:00 00:11:29 Robert Russell Bennett "The Many Moods of Christmas" Medley
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80087
17:40:00 00:04:28 Steven Amundson Angel's Dance
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
17:46:00 00:03:35 Howard Blake The Snowman: Walking in the Air
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Stephen Van Dyke, boy soprano Telarc 80226
17:52:00 00:01:24 Traditional Il est ne le divin enfant
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Eclectra 2041
17:53:00 00:02:16 Traditional Sweet was the Song the Virgin Sang
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano Eclectra 2041
17:55:00 00:04:35 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes
Sergiu Comissiona Houston Symphony Orchestra Pro Arte 251
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:14 John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas
City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Brian Kay, narrator Collegium 115
18:30:00 00:03:26 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem
James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir; Iain Simcock, organ Hyperion 66668
18:36:00 00:03:48 H. Walford Davies O Little Town of Bethlehem
John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310
18:42:00 00:12:35 Bryan Kelly Improvisations on Christmas Carols
Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099
18:55:00 00:02:53 Lewis Redner O Little Town of Bethlehem
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2011
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 11 in D
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669
19:27:00 00:25:16 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
19:57:00 00:03:40 Anonymous E la don, don Verges Maria
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032
20:15:00 00:40:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D Op 61
German Chamber Philharmonic Paavo Järvi Janine Jansen, violin Decca 13281
20:56:00 00:02:25 Traditional The Holly and the Ivy (English)
Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers; Frank Timmerman, tenor Telarc 80377
THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Gary Thor Wedow, conductor; Layla Claire, soprano; Tim Mead, countertenor; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Alastair Miles, bass; New York Choral Artists
21:04:00 George Frideric Handel Messiah
22:47:00 00:02:30 Franz Liszt Christmas Tree: In dulci jubilo
Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66388
LATE PROGRAM
23:01:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:09:00 00:07:14 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches: Noël
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
23:18:00 00:04:05 Richard Purvis Prelude on "Greensleeves"
Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009
23:22:00 00:06:56 Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 57052
23:29:00 00:06:02 Orlando Gibbons Pavan No. 16 in G minor
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019
23:37:00 00:06:32 Daryl Runswick Fantasia on "The Coventry Carol"
Geoffrey Simon London Cello Sound Cala 55003
23:43:00 00:04:33 Pablo Casals Song of the Birds
St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390
23:48:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41
Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419
23:55:00 00:03:07 Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque
Karen P. Thomas Seattle Pro Musica SeattlePro 9806
23:56:00 00:03:42 Anonymous There is no Rose of Such Virtue
Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 102
23:58:00 00:01:18 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Trepak
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002