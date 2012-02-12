February 12

Lincoln's Birthday

1567 Thomas Campion baptized – English composer, poet and physician (d.1620); well known in his day for writing masques and collections of songs.

1760 Jan Ladislav Dussek – Bohemian composer and keyboard virtuoso (d.1812); one of the first piano virtuosos to travel widely throughout Europe from London to Saint Petersburg to Milan.

1898 Roy Harris – American composer (d. 1979); born to poor parents in a log cabin in Oklahoma on Abraham Lincoln's birthday; wrote many pieces on American subjects, and is best known for his Symphony No. 3.

1923 Mel Powell – American composer, jazz pianist and music educator (d.1998); won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1990 for his work Duplicates: A Concerto for Two Pianos & Orchestra.

1924 first performance of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue during a concert named ‘An Experiment in Modern Music’ in Aeolian Hall, New York, by Paul Whiteman and his band with the composer at the piano.