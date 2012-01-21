January 21

1

1710 Handel's music was performed in London for the first time, when orchestral works from his opera Rodrigo were performed as incidental music for a revival performance of Ben Jonson's play The Alchemist.

1816 premiere of Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem in Paris at a commemoration service for Louis XVI of France on the 23 rd anniversary of his beheading during the French Revolution; the work was greatly admired by Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms.

1848 Henri Duparc – French composer (d.1933); best known for his 17 mélodies (art songs); a mental illness, diagnosed at the time as neurasthenia, caused him abruptly to cease composing at age 37, in 1885.

1899 Alexander Tcherepnin – Russian-born American composer and pianist (d.1977); his father, Nikolai Tcherepnin (a pupil of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov), was also a composer, as were his sons, Serge Tcherepnin and Ivan Tcherepnin and two of his grandsons.

1944 Uto Ughi – Italian violinist and conductor (77 years old); considered one of Italy's greatest living violinists; also active in the promotion of classical music.

1961 premiere of Francis Poulenc’s Gloria with Adele Addison, soprano, and the Boston Symphony and Pro Musica Chorus led by Charles Munch.