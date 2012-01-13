January 13

1690 Heinrich Stölzel – German composer (d.1749); enjoyed an outstanding reputation in his lifetime and was very prolific but most of his manuscripts were lost almost immediately following his death.

1866 Vasily Kalinnikov – Russian composer (d.1901 of tuberculosis, just before his 35 th birthday); his reputation was established with his First Symphony (1895), which remains in the repertory in Russia; on November 7, 1943, Arturo Toscanini conducted the NBC Symphony in a rare broadcast performance of the work.

1904 Richard Addinsell – English composer (d.1977); best known for film music, primarily his Warsaw Concerto, composed for the 1941 film Dangerous Moonlight (aka Suicide Squadron).

1945 first performance of Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory by the USSR State Symphony Orchestra, with the composer conducting; World War II was still raging during the symphony's gestation, and Prokofiev composed it in a safe haven run by the Soviet Union; he said he intended it as "a hymn to free and happy Man, to his mighty powers, his pure and noble spirit…I cannot say that I deliberately chose this theme. It was born in me and clamored for expression. The music matured within me. It filled my soul."

1961 Wayne Marshall – English pianist, organist, composer and conductor (60 years old); chief conductor of the WDR Funkhausorchester in Cologne.

1973 Juan Diego Flórez – Peruvian tenor (48 years old); well known for his roles in bel canto operas; in 2007, received his country's highest decoration, the Gran Cruz de la Orden del Sol del Perú.