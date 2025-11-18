Open to Debate: Should the U.S. Prioritize Settling Mars?

Airs Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

NASA, SpaceX, and other private companies are working on plans to make Mars humanity’s next frontier. However, should settling Mars be one of America’s priorities? Those arguing “yes” say the U.S. should do it first before China does, and it would lead to new advances in science and technology. But those against doing so say there are big issues that would make colonization difficult for humanity.