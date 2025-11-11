© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
WKSU Specials

The Evidence: Weight loss jabs — A medical game changer?

Published November 11, 2025 at 10:08 AM EST

Airs Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy are proven to be highly effective for weight management. They are also increasingly being found to treat other conditions and reduce the risk of disease, promising health benefits far beyond the treatment of obesity. But these drugs generally need to be continued for weight loss to be maintained, so there are big questions to be answered about their use and significant challenges to overcome around access and availability. Join us to explore the potential and negatives of weight loss injections and ask whether they really are the next wonder drug. 

WKSU Specials