Open to Debate: “Is Our Productivity Culture Toxic?”

Airs Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

The pressure to constantly be productive and achieve has become an aspiration. But is this mindset worth the effort? Those claiming it’s toxic argue it creates impossible standards, opening the door for anxiety, burnout, and disconnection. But some argue the problem isn’t productivity itself, but how we’ve come to define success — and the unrealistic expectations that come with it. So “Is Our Productivity Culture Toxic?” Join us for an Open to Debate discussion.