Call to Mind: The Homelessness Crisis & Mental Health

Airs Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Homelessness in the United States reached a record high in 2023. On any given night, more than 650,000 people experience homelessness. People living homeless have higher rates of untreated mental illnesses and substance use disorders than the general population. That can make it difficult to find a permanent place to live. This program will take the listener to the streets of New York City to hear directly from people who have lived homeless about what they needed most. We’ll also hear from experts who say the best mental health care for people living homeless is no-strings-attached housing. Presented during Mental Health Awareness Month.