Open to Debate: Is Engineering Solar Radiation a Crazy Idea?

Airs Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Climate engineers around the world are developing technologies that aim to reflect sunrays away from Earth. This intervention, they argue, could cool the climate and help address concerns about rising global temperatures. But skeptics say messing with Mother Nature could have unintended consequences. Should climate engineers try to dim the sun? During Earth Month, join us for this Open to Debate special.