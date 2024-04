Airs Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Climate change can feel apocalyptic and unsolvable. Yet, communities across the U.S. are finding ways to adapt and build resilience to its impacts. This special tells the stories of people engaging in community science to take control and find understanding in changes to their environment. Empowered with information, these communities are able to keep cool heads in the face of global warming.