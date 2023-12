Airs Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine. John Schaefer hosts.