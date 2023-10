Airs Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

According to a 2022 Pew survey, “88% of US adults say that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use.” While marijuana legalization is gaining more cultural acceptance, effectively regulating drugs has long flummoxed policy and lawmakers. With this context, it’s time to debate — “Is Legalizing Marijuana A Mistake?”