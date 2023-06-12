© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Selected Shorts: Romance of the Summer

Published June 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT

Airs Tuesday June 13 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich diversity of voices from literature, film, theater, and comedy. In this edition, host Meg Wolitzer presents a light-hearted collection of summer-themed works including:

  • “A Case for Remaining Indoors,” by Samantha Irby, performed by Retta;
  • “The Miraculous Beach, or, Prize for Modesty,” by Massimo Bontempelli, translated by Jenny McPhee, performed by Hugh Dancy; and
  • “The Thrill of the Grass,” by W.P. Kinsella, performed by Denis O’Hare
