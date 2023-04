Airs Tuesday April 4 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

As 1.6 billion Muslims across the globe observe Ramadan, The Spiritual Edge shares personal stories of Americans who chose Islam as their faith. Becoming Muslim host Hana Baba discusses Islam in America with Professor of Religious Studies, Dr. Edward E. Curtis IV, helping to uncover a religious history rarely taught and the people who make up the diverse Muslim community in the United States.