Clark County

-
Hundreds of thousands of Haitians living in Ohio and the U.S. are set to lose their legal status Tuesday, absent further court action.
-
City commissioners passed a resolution asking ICE officers to follow their local masking and ID policies. Groups are bracing for possible immigration enforcement in Ohio as TPS is set to expire.
-
In Springfield, one faith-based group hosted rapid response training to residents. The community expects ICE agents in the coming weeks, since temporary protected status will end for Haitians on Feb. 3.