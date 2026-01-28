Anticipating ICE in Springfield, 200 residents gathered for rapid response training
In Springfield, many residents are worried Feb. 3, 2026 will spark a difficult chapter in the city’s history.
The community expects ICE agents in the coming weeks, since temporary protected status will end for Haitians on at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 3.
That's why on Jan. 24, about 200 people poured into Central Christian Church on Villa Road. It identifies itself as a sanctuary for all of Springfield’s immigrants.
Volunteers guided participants through a rapid response training.
The event organizers were with a new local coalition, G92. G stands for "ger," the Hebrew word for foreigner and 92 refers to how many times in the Old Testament people are instructed to take care of the foreigner.
The group explained basic safety precautions when protesting in the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. People broke up into small groups and carried out scenarios involving ICE agents coming into a home, business or school and then detaining someone.
Participants were given orange safety whistle packs. They learned three short blasts indicates ICE agents are in the area. A long blast indicates ICE agents are detaining a person.
Instructors stressed peacefully de-escalation and to be respectful toward law enforcement officers.
According to the training, safety measures include:
Create a plan:
- You have the right to remain silent regardless of your status. You do not have to answer questions about your citizenship or immigration status.
- Tell friends, family, or an attorney you are attending a protest. Identify a emergency contact and memorize their phone number.
- Do not bring anything that can be construed as a weapon to a protest.
- Carry a state-issued ID, but if you are undocumented, do not carry documents from another country.
- Know the area where you will protest. Identify how you can safely exit the environment.
Identify a "meet-up" place in case you're separated from your group.
Physical preparedness:
- Dress appropriately for the weather.
- Hydrate, have snacks, meds, cash if you need.
- Have goggles and a mask in case of tear gas.
- Do not wear contacts, they will trap gas on your eyes.
Phone:
-
You have the right to use your phone to record ICE agents in the public commission of their duties.
- Carry a fully charged phone and a backup charger.
- Turn off fingerprint/Face ID unlock features on your phone and use a strong password. Put your phone on airplane mode and consider turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to avoid tracking.
Volunteers said when in a protest environment:
- Monitor crowd movements, police presence and signs of escalation.
- Stay calm. Keep a low, steady voice. No yelling. Instead, sing a soothing song.
- Do not antagonize or challenge agents.
De-escalate by calmly walking away from the environment. Do not run.
If detained:
- Do not resist arrest. Do not fight back.
- Ask if you can leave. If allowed to leave, calmly and quietly walk away.
- If you can not leave, ask for a lawyer. This is your right.
- Do not sign any papers until you have a lawyer.
- Do not lie to a federal agent, this is a crime.
Do not attempt to negotiate. Stay quiet after asking for an attorney.
Documenting events:
- When safe, record events. Share footage with trusted advocacy, legal and media organizations.
- Avoid posting to social media platforms live photos/videos of your participation in a protest. ICE monitors all social media platforms to identify and track activists.
Use established rapid response networks or local immigration advocacy apps to report ICE activity.
ICE monitors social media platforms and their postings.
After the protest:
- Contact friends and family to let them know you're safe.
- Debrief with your support group about your experience. Report any incidents of people being detained to legal aid groups.