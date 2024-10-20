Cleveland still rocks, but the Yankees rolled, bouncing Guardians from playoffs

As the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony played out next door in Rocket Mortgage Field House, the Cleveland Guardians exited the playoff stage at Progressive Field Saturday night.

They offered an encore — an extra inning where adoring fans called for their greatest hits. But the New York Yankees pulled the plug, bringing silence in the tenth inning and ending the Guardians improbable, magical season.

Game 5 of the American League Championship Series ended Saturday night with, what else, a Yankees home run, this one a three-run bomb by star right fielder Juan Soto. Final score: 5-2.

There really was no other way for this series to unfold, given the drama that played out, especially in the three frenetic games in Cleveland.

Fans who were hoping for a win to extend the series to another game in New York felt the pain, and the pride.

"The Guardians have had a great season, I'm so proud of them, I'm heartbroken," said fan Kerry Capka.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Kerry Capka was sad about the way the season ended, but effusive in her praise for the Guardians.

She was still thinking about the Yankees homer in the sixth inning that erased an early 2-0 Guardians lead.

"They should have walked Giancarlo Stanton, that's all I have to say," she said.

Fan Jarrett Mines agreed.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Jarrett Mines was at a loss at the Guardians continued troubles with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

“Runner on, just silenced the crowd. Stanton, He owns us right now. We gotta just not pitch to him right now,” he said.

The night began with so much hope. Guardians fans, 32,545 of them, came out ready for a miracle. Amanda Hodson was one of them, hoping for more productivity on offense.

“When there’s runners on base, they gotta get ‘em in." she said. "They gotta manufacture runs.”

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Amanda Hudson had faith in the Guardians creating another dramatic win in game five of the ALCS.

Yankees fans came expecting their team to continue its bullying ways. David Papet, a Yankees fan from Indiana, exuded confidence.

“Expecting another exciting and close game,” said Papet. “Soto, looking for a big game from him.”

He was right about that.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media David Paper came expecting the Yankees to closeout the series, but had respect for the Guardians.

Still, what a season for the young Guardians and their rookie manager, Steven Vogt. Taking over for beloved longtime manager Terry Francona was a tall order, and the success he achieved with the young Guardians team was remarkable.

Greg Van Valkenburgh has been coming to games since 1959, and summed it up nicely.

"It was a great season," he said. "But not so good an ending today."

The Guardians will get the band back together next year with hopes of making it to the big stage.

The World Series Tour sound pretty good.

