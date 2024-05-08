© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Students are more likely to succeed when they feel physically and emotionally safe, yet many don’t. And discipline plays a big role in how kids perceive safety and support, especially among students of color and those who receive special education services since they are more likely to face disciplinary action. Find out what schools in Akron, Ohio are doing to address these challenges.

Watch 26:46
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Find out what schools in Akron, Ohio are doing to help students feel more safe and supported.
Special: 26:46
Watch 4:08
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Inequities in School Discipline
Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD discusses inequities in school discipline.
Clip: 4:08
Watch 2:51
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Teachers & Students: Fostering a Sense of Belonging
Devon Carter offers insights about the value of teachers and students learning from each other.
Clip: 2:51
Extras
Watch 2:42
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Link Between Positive School Climate and Positive Outcomes
Greta Colombi discusses the link between positive school climate and positive outcomes.
Clip: 2:42
Watch 4:29
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
School Discipline & Multi-Tiered Systems of Support
Greta Colombi discusses school discipline and the importance of a multi-tiered system of support.
Clip: 4:29
Watch 2:25
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Supporting Teachers: It Takes a Village
Devon Carter, PhD, discusses school and community supports to connect with students.
Clip: 2:25
Watch 2:34
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Culturally Responsive Teaching & Building Relationships with Students
Constance Smith-Clemens discusses the value of applying culturally responsive teaching practices.
Clip: 2:34
Watch 2:26
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Importance of Listening to Student Voices
Dreama Mason Whitfield discusses the Scholar Voice/Student Voice project in Akron Public Schools.
Clip: 2:26
Watch 3:58
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Students and Mental Health
Ellen Sorm discusses the need to address student mental health issues.
Clip: 3:58
Watch 7:46
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Sense of Belonging
Jameela Conway-Turner, PhD discusses the importance of feeling a sense of belonging.
Clip: 7:46
Watch 1:51
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
Cultural Competency & Culturally Responsive Teaching
Devon Carter, PhD discusses culturally responsive teaching practices.
Clip: 1:51
Watch 5:16
You Are Welcome: Creating Safe & Supportive Schools
School Discipline & Zero Tolerance Policies
Jameela Conway-Turner explains the impact of Zero Tolerance discipline policies.
Clip: 5:16
More News & Public Affairs Shows