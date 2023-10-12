© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
World on Fire

Episode 4

Season 2 Episode 4 | 53m 05s

Kasia takes on her first assignment as an agent, and Rajib’s military values are tested as he is torn between duty and ideals. Meanwhile, a familiar face comes to David’s aid.

Aired: 11/04/23 | Expires: 11/19/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 2:00
World on Fire
Trailer
Season 2 takes viewers from Britain into Nazi Germany, France, and the African desert.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
Watch 0:40
World on Fire
World on Fire Season 2 Preview
Jonah Hauer-King and Lesley Manville star in the next chapter of this WWII drama.
Preview: 0:40
Watch 5:00
World on Fire
Where We Left Off
The cast give a refresher of the major events in Season 1.
Clip: S2 | 5:00
Watch 0:29
World on Fire
Preview
Harry and Kasia have a second chance. Could Lois be set for happiness at last?
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:29
Watch 52:10
World on Fire
Episode 7
Harry and Kasia have a second chance. Could Lois be set for happiness at last?
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:10
Watch 1:00
World on Fire
Scene
Harry tries to make Lois an offer before he leaves for his next assignment.
Clip: S1 E7 | 1:00
Watch 0:29
World on Fire
Preview
Paris falls to the Nazis, and Webster and Albert's lives are suddenly turned upside down.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:29
Watch 53:00
World on Fire
Episode 6
Paris falls to the Nazis, and Webster and Albert's lives are turned upside down.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:00
Watch 1:12
World on Fire
Scene
Albert is warned about the Nazi Party's policy on jazz music and about staying in Paris.
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:12
Watch 1:28
World on Fire
The Cast's Favorite Wartime Songs
The stars of World on Fire share their personal favorite World War II era tunes!
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:28
All
  • All
  • World on Fire Season 2
  • World on Fire Season 1
Watch 52:45
World on Fire
Episode 6
Harry returns to Manchester, but Kasia is determined to leave.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
World on Fire
Episode 5
Tragedy strikes at the heart of Harry’s unit as the siege drags on in Tobruk.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
World on Fire
Episode 3
As Stan and Rajib make a hasty retreat, Marga reasserts her commitment to the Fuhrer.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
World on Fire
Episode 2
Harry struggles to adapt to the realities of desert combat and Lois longs to leave home.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
World on Fire
Episode 1
1941: WWII has reached the sands of the Egyptian desert. Bombs strike Manchester, England.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:10
World on Fire
Episode 7
Harry and Kasia have a second chance. Could Lois be set for happiness at last?
Episode: S1 E7 | 52:10
Watch 53:00
World on Fire
Episode 6
Paris falls to the Nazis, and Webster and Albert's lives are turned upside down.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:00
Watch 52:30
World on Fire
Episode 5
Harry and his unit reach Dunkirk, with the odds stacked heavily against them.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:30
Watch 53:00
World on Fire
Episode 4
Harry’s courage is tested at Louvain. Kasia’s resistance activity in Warsaw intensifies.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:00
Watch 53:00
World on Fire
Episode 3
Tom faces the fight of his life aboard HMS Exeter. Harry and Lois are also battling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:00