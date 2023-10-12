Extras
Season 2 takes viewers from Britain into Nazi Germany, France, and the African desert.
Jonah Hauer-King and Lesley Manville star in the next chapter of this WWII drama.
The cast give a refresher of the major events in Season 1.
Harry and Kasia have a second chance. Could Lois be set for happiness at last?
Harry tries to make Lois an offer before he leaves for his next assignment.
Paris falls to the Nazis, and Webster and Albert's lives are suddenly turned upside down.
Albert is warned about the Nazi Party's policy on jazz music and about staying in Paris.
The stars of World on Fire share their personal favorite World War II era tunes!
World on Fire Season 2
Harry returns to Manchester, but Kasia is determined to leave.
Tragedy strikes at the heart of Harry’s unit as the siege drags on in Tobruk.
As Stan and Rajib make a hasty retreat, Marga reasserts her commitment to the Fuhrer.
1941: WWII has reached the sands of the Egyptian desert. Bombs strike Manchester, England.
Harry and his unit reach Dunkirk, with the odds stacked heavily against them.
Harry’s courage is tested at Louvain. Kasia’s resistance activity in Warsaw intensifies.
Tom faces the fight of his life aboard HMS Exeter. Harry and Lois are also battling.
Harry is desperate for news, while Kasia joins the Polish resistance.