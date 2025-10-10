© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 41 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025

Aired: 10/09/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 6:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Clip: S2025 E41 | 6:58
Watch 16:21
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
Clip: S2025 E41 | 16:21
Watch 14:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Clip: S2025 E40 | 14:05
Watch 9:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump gets out of it
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump is getting out of it
Clip: S2025 E40 | 9:12
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:46
Watch 4:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders for sudden meeting
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders to Washington for sudden meeting
Clip: S2025 E39 | 4:49
Watch 18:38
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against adversaries
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against political adversaries
Clip: S2025 E39 | 18:38
Watch 18:29
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Free speech under fire
Free speech under fire
Clip: S2025 E38 | 18:29
Watch 3:59
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As Russia tests NATO, Trump says Putin 'has let me down'
As Russia tests NATO, Trump says Putin 'has let me down'
Clip: S2025 E38 | 3:59
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/5/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/5/25
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Episode: S2025 E34 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Episode: S2025 E33 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Episode: S2025 E32 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 8/1/25
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 8/1/25
Episode: S2025 E31 | 26:46