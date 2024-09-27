© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/27/24

Season 2024 Episode 39 | 26m 46s

Kamala Harris confronts one of her political vulnerabilities, immigration, by visiting the southern border. Plus, foreign policy takes center stage as Harris and Donald Trump meet Ukraine’s president. Join guest moderator Laura Barrón-López, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Wendy Benjaminson of Bloomberg News, Adam Harris of The Atlantic and Heidi Przybyla of Politico to discuss this and more.

Aired: 09/26/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:15
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Harris close the polling gap with Trump on immigration?
Can Harris close the polling gap with Trump on immigration?
Clip: S2024 E39 | 12:15
Watch 11:36
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What happens to Ukraine if Trump wins?
What happens to Ukraine if Trump wins?
Clip: S2024 E39 | 11:36
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 19:08
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Republicans are still facing a candidate quality problem
Why Republicans are still facing a candidate quality problem
Clip: S2024 E38 | 19:08
Watch 4:43
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Johnson scrambles to avoid shutdown weeks before election
Johnson scrambles to avoid government shutdown weeks before election
Clip: S2024 E38 | 4:43
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:46
Watch 12:23
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who won the debate and will it matter on Election Day
Who won the debate and will it matter on Election Day
Clip: S2024 E37 | 12:23
Watch 11:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's dystopian view of America
Trump's dystopian view of America
Clip: S2024 E37 | 11:34
Watch 11:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Dick Cheney's support for Harris sway moderate voters
Will Dick Cheney's endorsement of Harris sway moderate Republican voters
Clip: S2024 E36 | 11:16
Watch 10:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What to expect after the last debate upended the race
What to expect from Trump and Harris after the last debate upended the race
Clip: S2024 E36 | 10:05
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/6/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/6/24
Episode: S2024 E36 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Episode: S2024 E35 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/19/24
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:45