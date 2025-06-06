© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 6/5/25

Season 2025 Episode 23 | 24m 10s

Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 6/5/25

Aired: 06/05/25
Watch 4:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Netanyahu doesn't understand about American Jews
What Netanyahu doesn't understand about American Jewish politics
Clip: S2025 E23 | 4:51
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s instability and potential of a post-American world
Trump’s instability and the potential of a post-American world
Clip: S2025 E23 | 16:34
Watch 4:08
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump's fight with Harvard is playing politically
How Trump's fight with Harvard is playing politically
Clip: S2025 E22 | 4:08
Watch 16:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump is using presidential power to profit
How Trump is using his power to profit and why no one will stop him
Clip: S2025 E22 | 16:56
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Episode: S2025 E22 | 24:10
Watch 11:33
Washington Week with The Atlantic
When Biden started showing signs of decline
When Biden started showing signs of decline
Clip: S2025 E21 | 11:33
Watch 12:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
'Politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Protective 'politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Clip: S2025 E21 | 12:02
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/23/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic 5/23/25
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:45
Watch 11:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Clip: S2025 E20 | 11:13
