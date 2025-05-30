© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25

Season 2025 Episode 22 | 24m 10s

Most presidents wait until they leave the White House to cash in, but President Trump takes a different approach. If there’s a way to make money off the presidency, he’s on it. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Puck and Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch to discuss this and more.

Aired: 05/29/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 4:08
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump's fight with Harvard is playing politically
How Trump's fight with Harvard is playing politically
Clip: S2025 E22 | 4:08
Watch 16:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Trump is using presidential power to profit
How Trump is using his power to profit and why no one will stop him
Clip: S2025 E22 | 16:56
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/23/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic 5/23/25
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 11:33
Washington Week with The Atlantic
When Biden started showing signs of decline
When Biden started showing signs of decline
Clip: S2025 E21 | 11:33
Watch 12:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
'Politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Protective 'politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Clip: S2025 E21 | 12:02
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:45
Watch 11:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Clip: S2025 E20 | 11:13
Watch 12:25
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump resets U.S. foreign policy during Middle East visit
How Trump reset U.S. foreign policy during his Middle East visit
Clip: S2025 E20 | 12:25
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's shifting policies prove to be a challenge
Trump's shifting policies prove to be a challenge for allies and adversaries alike
Clip: S2025 E19 | 16:30
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
