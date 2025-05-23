© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/23/25

Season 2025 Episode 21 | 26m 46s

Washington Week with The Atlantic 5/23/25

Aired: 05/22/25
Watch 11:33
Washington Week with The Atlantic
When Biden started showing signs of decline
When Biden started showing signs of decline
Clip: S2025 E21 | 11:33
Watch 12:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
'Politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Protective 'politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Clip: S2025 E21 | 12:02
Watch 11:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Clip: S2025 E20 | 11:13
Watch 12:25
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump resets U.S. foreign policy during Middle East visit
How Trump reset U.S. foreign policy during his Middle East visit
Clip: S2025 E20 | 12:25
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 7:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How will Trump coexist with Pope Leo on the world stage?
How will Trump coexist with the first American pope on the world stage?
Clip: S2025 E19 | 7:22
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's shifting policies prove to be a challenge
Trump's shifting policies prove to be a challenge for allies and adversaries alike
Clip: S2025 E19 | 16:30
Watch 12:40
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Mike Waltz becomes first casualty of Signalgate
Mike Waltz ousted as national security adviser, becoming first casualty of Signalgate
Clip: S2025 E18 | 12:40
Watch 6:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Judge criticizes Trump's deportation agenda as 'unlawful'
Federal judge rules Trump's Alien Enemies Act deportations are unlawful
Clip: S2025 E18 | 6:11
