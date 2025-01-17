© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School closings and delays
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/17/25

Season 2025 Episode 3 | 26m 45s

Joe Biden says goodbye to the nation with a warning, and Donald Trump is set to seal his status as the most dominant American political figure of the 21st century. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, McKay Coppins of The Atlantic, Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News, Asma Khalid of NPR and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times to discuss this and more.

Aired: 01/16/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 10:21
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The politics of the TikTok ban
The politics of the TikTok ban
Clip: S2025 E3 | 10:21
Watch 13:39
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump promises a busy first day in office
Trump promises a busy first day in office after he's inaugurated
Clip: S2025 E3 | 13:39
Watch 15:39
Washington Week with The Atlantic
If Trump can't deliver, what will the reaction be?
If Trump can't deliver on his promises, what will the reaction be?
Clip: S2025 E2 | 15:39
Watch 8:24
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s threats give new meaning to 'America First'
Trump’s threats against allies give new meaning to 'America First'
Clip: S2025 E2 | 8:24
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/10/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/10/25
Episode: S2025 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/3/25
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 11:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Johnson kept his speakership despite some GOP resistance
How Mike Johnson kept his speakership despite some GOP resistance
Clip: S2025 E1 | 11:49
Watch 12:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Are any of Trump’s Cabinet picks in trouble?
Are any of Trump’s Cabinet picks in trouble of not being confirmed?
Clip: S2025 E1 | 12:09
Watch 8:42
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Democrats lost and the future of the party
Why Democrats lost the White House and the future of the party
Clip: S2024 E52 | 8:42
Watch 15:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Arizona went from McCain Republicanism to Trumpism
How Arizona went from McCain Republicanism to Trumpism
Clip: S2024 E52 | 15:48
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/10/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/10/25
Episode: S2025 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/3/25
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/27/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/27/24
Episode: S2024 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/20/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/20/24
Episode: S2024 E51 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/13/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/13/24
Episode: S2024 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/6/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/6/24
Episode: S2024 E49 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/29/24
Episode: S2024 E48 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24
Episode: S2024 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46