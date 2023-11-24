© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/24/23

Season 2023 Episode 47 | 24m 10s

Mike Johnson has been House speaker for a month and the honeymoon may be over. Frustration is growing from some hard-right Republicans over government spending and with a thin majority, every GOP vote matters. Join Lisa Desjardins, Nikole Killion of CBS News, Carl Hulse of The New York Times, Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post and Susan Page of USA Today to discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/23/23
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
