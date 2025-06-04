© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Walking with Dinosaurs

Island of Giants

Season 2025 Episode 6

Inspired by a remarkable discovery in Portugal, this is the story of Lusotitan, a colossal, long-necked dinosaur — one of the largest ever to walk the Earth — 150 million years ago, as it embarks on a quest for love.

Aired: 06/17/25
Watch 3:02
Walking with Dinosaurs
Incredible Lusotitan Mating Ritual
In an attempt to initiate a courtship dance, a male Lusotitan puts his best foot forward.
Clip: S2025 E6
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 6 Preview
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Preview: S2025 E6
Watch 2:58
Walking with Dinosaurs
An Injured Lusotitan vs Torvosaurus
An injured Lusotitan lies on the beach, vulnerable to attack from the deadly Torvosaurus.
Clip: S2025 E6
Watch 2:39
Walking with Dinosaurs
Baby Pachyrhinosaurus Struggles to Survive in the Wilderness
Staying close to the herd is the only chance for baby Pachyrhinosaurus to survive danger.
Clip: S2025 E5
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 5 Preview
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Preview: S2025 E5
Watch 3:07
Walking with Dinosaurs
Brutal Pachyrhinosaurus Battle
A fight breaks out amongst the mega herd of Pachyrhinosaurus gathering to migrate north
Clip: S2025 E5
Watch 2:22
Walking with Dinosaurs
Albertosaurus Matriarch Asserts Dominance
Surviving in a cave full of Albertosaurus can be a lot easier if you form a partnership.
Clip: S2025 E4
Watch 2:19
Walking with Dinosaurs
Albertosaurus Outsmarts Prey to Win Respect
Albertosaurus work as a group to hunt down prey much larger than they are.
Clip: S2025 E4
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 4 Preview
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Preview: S2025 E4
Watch 3:14
Walking with Dinosaurs
Utahraptors Hunting in the Forest
When hiding from a Utahraptor, one small movement could blow our Gastonia's cover.
Clip: S2025 E3
Watch 54:00
Walking with Dinosaurs
The Journey North
Travel back in time to the dangerous journey of the Pachyrhinosaurus, where survival is at stake.
Episode: S2025 E5
Watch 54:03
Walking with Dinosaurs
The Pack
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Episode: S2025 E4
Watch 54:08
Walking with Dinosaurs
Band of Brothers
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors
Episode: S2025 E3
Watch 54:08
Walking with Dinosaurs
The River Dragon
A Spinosaurus struggles to keep his family alive in the deadliest place in Earth’s history.
Episode: S2025 E2
Watch 54:01
Walking with Dinosaurs
The Orphan
An orphaned baby Triceratops must outwit a deadly T. Rex. Can she survive?
Episode: S2025 E1