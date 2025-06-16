© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The legend is back as Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs, emerging from incredible dig sites as we tell these heroes’ stories of struggle, love and survival.

Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 6 Preview
Discover the story of Lusotitan, one of the largest dinosaurs ever.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:02
Walking with Dinosaurs
Incredible Lusotitan Mating Ritual
In an attempt to initiate a courtship dance, a male Lusotitan puts his best foot forward.
Clip: S2025 E6 | 3:02
Watch 3:07
Walking with Dinosaurs
Brutal Pachyrhinosaurus Battle
A fight breaks out amongst the mega herd of Pachyrhinosaurus gathering to migrate north
Clip: S2025 E5 | 3:07
Episodes
Watch 54:01
Walking with Dinosaurs
The Orphan
An orphaned baby Triceratops must outwit a deadly T. Rex. Can she survive?
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:01
Watch 54:08
Walking with Dinosaurs
The River Dragon
A Spinosaurus struggles to keep his family alive in the deadliest place in Earth’s history.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:08
Watch 54:08
Walking with Dinosaurs
Band of Brothers
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors
Episode: S2025 E3 | 54:08
Watch 54:03
Walking with Dinosaurs
The Pack
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 54:03
Extras
Watch 5:59
Walking with Dinosaurs
How Extreme Weather Is Revealing — And Destroying — Dinosaur Fossils
Imagine finding a rare fossil that you’ve been desperate to find - only for it to be put at risk.
Special: 5:59
Watch 5:45
Walking with Dinosaurs
Did Dinosaurs Abandon Their Young to Help Them Survive?
In late Cretaceous Alberta, many apex predators roamed free, so how did the prey survive?
Special: 5:45
Watch 5:52
Walking with Dinosaurs
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Arctic Circle
Very few dinosaurs made it as far North as the Arctic Circle...except for two.
Special: 5:52
Watch 5:50
Walking with Dinosaurs
How to Find a Dinosaur that Hollywood Dreamed Up
What would make a Utahraptor so much larger than other raptor species?
Special: 5:50
Watch 5:32
Walking with Dinosaurs
How an Evolutionary Arms Race Created Bizarre Dino Designs
It’s grudge match time. Except that this one took place over millions of years.
Special: 5:32
Watch 1:56
Walking with Dinosaurs
T. Rex Ambush
How the bulky T. Rex may have been sneakier than we once thought.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:37
Walking with Dinosaurs
Greatest Standoff: T. Rex vs Triceratops
T. Rex and Triceratops face off in a brutal showdown that shakes the earth.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 4 Preview
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 3 Preview
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs that battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Episode 2 Preview
A Spinosaurus struggles to keep his family alive in the deadliest place in Earth’s history.
Preview: S2025 E2 | 0:30