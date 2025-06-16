Walking with Dinosaurs

Episodes
An orphaned baby Triceratops must outwit a deadly T. Rex. Can she survive?
A Spinosaurus struggles to keep his family alive in the deadliest place in Earth’s history.
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Extras
Imagine finding a rare fossil that you’ve been desperate to find - only for it to be put at risk.
In late Cretaceous Alberta, many apex predators roamed free, so how did the prey survive?
Very few dinosaurs made it as far North as the Arctic Circle...except for two.
What would make a Utahraptor so much larger than other raptor species?
It’s grudge match time. Except that this one took place over millions of years.
How the bulky T. Rex may have been sneakier than we once thought.
T. Rex and Triceratops face off in a brutal showdown that shakes the earth.
A young Albertosaurus, a relative of T. Rex, earns her place in a fierce hunting pack.
Follow a gang of armored dinosaurs that battle to reach adulthood, pursued by ferocious raptors.
A Spinosaurus struggles to keep his family alive in the deadliest place in Earth’s history.