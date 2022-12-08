Episode 1 | Deadly Communion Part 1

Extras
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Dr. Max Liebermann and DI Oskar Rheinhardt investigate a series of unusual murders.
Another monk is found dead. Max discovers a clue that reveals a hint at his behavior.
A monk is found murdered and suspicion falls on a religious Jew who had a run-in with him.
A surveillance operation uncovers an intricate foreign plot.
A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse in the slums.
All
-
All
-
Season 3
-
Vienna Blood Season 2
-
Season 1
Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain.
Tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film and Max and Oskar investigate.
Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived.
Max Liebermann applies his neurological expertise to a man suffering from delusions.
Max and Oskar search for the killer of two women.
Another monk is found dead. Max discovers a clue that reveals a hint at his behavior.
A monk is found murdered and suspicion falls on a religious Jew who had a run-in with him.
A surveillance operation uncovers an intricate foreign plot.
A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse in the slums.
Oskar and Max must widen the search for evidence in the countess's death.