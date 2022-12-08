© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Vienna Blood

Episode 5 | Death is Now a Welcome Guest Part 1

Season 3 Episode 5

It’s late spring, 1908, and the mythical wonder and intrigue of the new world of cinema has captured the imagination of the Viennese public. When tragedy strikes at the premiere of a silent film, Max and Oskar find themselves investigating the death of Ida Rego, an actress who lost and then regained her eyesight not long before her death.

Aired: 02/04/23
Funding for Vienna Blood is provided by Viking.
Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2
Watch 45:41
Vienna Blood
Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2
Another monk is found dead. Max discovers a clue that reveals a hint at his behavior.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:41
Episode 5 | Darkness Rising Part 1
Watch 46:35
Vienna Blood
Episode 5 | Darkness Rising Part 1
A monk is found murdered and suspicion falls on a religious Jew who had a run-in with him.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:35
Episode 4 | The Devil's Kiss Part 2
Watch 46:35
Vienna Blood
Episode 4 | The Devil's Kiss Part 2
A surveillance operation uncovers an intricate foreign plot.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:35
Episode 3 | The Devil’s Kiss Part 1
Watch 45:20
Vienna Blood
Episode 3 | The Devil’s Kiss Part 1
A beggar girl finds a mutilated corpse in the slums.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:20
