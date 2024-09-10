Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2

Extras
Marc Warren and more of the Van der Valk cast tease what's ahead in Season 4.
Mark your calendars -- Season 4 premieres on Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c!
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Redemption in Amsterdam".
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Season 3's “Redemption in Amsterdam”.
As the team investigates, they are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
A season of danger, suspense, and murder.
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Van der Valk protects a whistleblower against a criminal empire while facing a former flame.
