Van der Valk

Episode 3: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 1

Season 4 Episode 3 | 44m 59s

The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference. Among the suspects is Cobie Stegenga, a famous singer presumed dead. Van der Valk connects with Cobie’s father to uncover the truth.

Aired: 09/28/24 | Expires: 10/13/24
Extras
Watch 2:00
Van der Valk
What to Expect in Season 4
Marc Warren and more of the Van der Valk cast tease what's ahead in Season 4.
Clip: S4 | 2:00
Watch 1:30
Van der Valk
Season 4 Preview
Mark your calendars -- Season 4 premieres on Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c!
Preview: S4 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 6 Preview
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 5 Preview
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:15
Van der Valk
Behind the Scenes of Magic in Amsterdam
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Redemption in Amsterdam".
Clip: S3 E5 | 2:15
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 4 Preview
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 3 Preview
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:54
Van der Valk
Behind the Scenes of Redemption in Amsterdam
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Season 3's “Redemption in Amsterdam”.
Clip: S3 E3 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 2 Preview
As the team investigates, they are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Van der Valk
Season 3 Preview
A season of danger, suspense, and murder.
Preview: S3 | 1:00
Watch 48:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Episode: S4 E6 | 48:01
Watch 46:29
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Episode: S4 E5 | 46:29
Watch 50:35
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 2
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
Episode: S4 E4 | 50:35
Watch 48:41
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 2
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Episode: S4 E2 | 48:41
Watch 47:17
Van der Valk
Episode 1: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk protects a whistleblower against a criminal empire while facing a former flame.
Episode: S4 E1 | 47:17
Watch 49:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Magic in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
Episode: S3 E6 | 49:01
Watch 47:12
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Magic in Amsterdam (Part One)
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:12
Watch 48:38
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:38
Watch 46:32
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part One)
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Episode: S3 E3 | 46:32
Watch 51:05
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Freedom in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
Episode: S3 E2 | 51:05