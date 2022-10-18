© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The U.S. and the Holocaust

“The Homeless, Tempest-Tossed” (1942 - )

Season 1 Episode 3 | 2hr 10m 51s

A group of dedicated government oﬃcials ﬁghts red tape to ﬁnance and support rescue operations. As the Allied soldiers advance, uncovering mass graves and liberating German concentration camps, the public sees for the ﬁrst time the sheer scale of the Holocaust and begins to reckon with its reverberations.

Aired: 09/20/22 | Expires: 10/16/22
“The Homeless, Tempest-Tossed” (1942 - )
Extras
What Can Individuals Do when Governments Fail to Act?
Watch 1:47
The U.S. and the Holocaust
What Can Individuals Do when Governments Fail to Act?
Asking what individuals can do when governments fail to act.
Clip: 1:47
What Does It Mean to be a Land of Immigrants?
Watch 2:04
The U.S. and the Holocaust
What Does It Mean to be a Land of Immigrants?
Asking what it means to be a land of immigrants.
Clip: 2:04
Do We Have a Responsibility to Intervene?
Watch 2:31
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Do We Have a Responsibility to Intervene?
Asking if the U.S. has a responsibility to intervene in humanitarian crises.
Clip: 2:31
How Can we Learn from the Past?
Watch 2:03
The U.S. and the Holocaust
How Can we Learn from the Past?
Asking how we as a society can learn from the past.
Clip: 2:03
Not Every Jew Died in a Concentration Camp
Watch 3:49
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Not Every Jew Died in a Concentration Camp
People assume every Jew died in a camp or gas chamber. But that’s only part of the story.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:49
The War Refugee Board & Hungary
Watch 5:59
The U.S. and the Holocaust
The War Refugee Board & Hungary
It is impossible to tally how many thousands the board saved, directly or indirectly.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:59
Life in Auschwitz
Watch 5:22
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Life in Auschwitz
Holocaust survivor Eva Geiringer reflects on life in Auschwitz.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:22
“Yearning to Breathe Free” (1938-1942)
Watch 2:17:35
The U.S. and the Holocaust
“Yearning to Breathe Free” (1938-1942)
As war begins, some Americans work tirelessly to help refugees; others remain indiﬀerent.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:17:35
“Yearning to Breathe Free” (1938-1942)
Watch 2:17:35
The U.S. and the Holocaust
“Yearning to Breathe Free” (1938-1942)
As war begins, some Americans work tirelessly to help refugees; others remain indiﬀerent.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:17:35
“The Golden Door” (Beginnings-1938)
Watch 2:08:43
The U.S. and the Holocaust
“The Golden Door” (Beginnings-1938)
Reversing open borders, a xenophobic backlash prompts Congress to restrict immigration.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:08:43