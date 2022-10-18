© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
The U.S. and the Holocaust

“The Golden Door” (Beginnings-1938)

Season 1 Episode 1 | 2hr 08m 43s

After decades of maintaining open borders, a xenophobic backlash prompts Congress to pass its ﬁrst laws restricting immigration. Meanwhile, in Germany, Hitler and the Nazis begin their persecution of Jewish people, causing many to try to ﬂee to neighboring countries or America. Franklin Roosevelt and other world leaders are concerned by the growing refugee crisis but fail to coordinate a response.

Aired: 09/17/22 | Expires: 10/16/22
“The Golden Door” (Beginnings-1938)
Corporate funding provided by Bank of America. Major funding provided by David M. Rubenstein; the Park Foundation; the Judy and Peter Blum Kovler Foundation; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; and by the following members of The Better Angels Society: Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine; Jan and Rick Cohen; Allan and Shelley Holt; the Koret Foundation; David and Susan Kreisman; Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder; Blavatnik Family Foundation; Crown Family Philanthropies, honoring the Crown and Goodman Families; the Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Dr. Georgette Bennett and Dr. Leonard Polonsky; The Russell Berrie Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John and Catherine Debs; and Leah Joy Zell and the Joy Foundation. Funding was also provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by public television viewers.
Extras
What Can Individuals Do when Governments Fail to Act?
Watch 1:47
The U.S. and the Holocaust
What Can Individuals Do when Governments Fail to Act?
Asking what individuals can do when governments fail to act.
Clip: 1:47
What Does It Mean to be a Land of Immigrants?
Watch 2:04
The U.S. and the Holocaust
What Does It Mean to be a Land of Immigrants?
Asking what it means to be a land of immigrants.
Clip: 2:04
Do We Have a Responsibility to Intervene?
Watch 2:31
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Do We Have a Responsibility to Intervene?
Asking if the U.S. has a responsibility to intervene in humanitarian crises.
Clip: 2:31
How Can we Learn from the Past?
Watch 2:03
The U.S. and the Holocaust
How Can we Learn from the Past?
Asking how we as a society can learn from the past.
Clip: 2:03
En Español: "Los Destituidos, Abrumados por Adversidades”
Watch 2:10:51
The U.S. and the Holocaust
En Español: "Los Destituidos, Abrumados por Adversidades”
Los Aliados liberan los campos Alemanes y el público ve la magnitud del Holocausto.
Episode: S1 E6 | 2:10:51
“The Homeless, Tempest-Tossed” (1942 - )
Watch 2:10:51
The U.S. and the Holocaust
“The Homeless, Tempest-Tossed” (1942 - )
As the Allies liberate German camps, the public sees the sheer scale of the Holocaust.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:10:51
Not Every Jew Died in a Concentration Camp
Watch 3:49
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Not Every Jew Died in a Concentration Camp
People assume every Jew died in a camp or gas chamber. But that’s only part of the story.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:49
The War Refugee Board & Hungary
Watch 5:59
The U.S. and the Holocaust
The War Refugee Board & Hungary
It is impossible to tally how many thousands the board saved, directly or indirectly.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:59
Life in Auschwitz
Watch 5:22
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Life in Auschwitz
Holocaust survivor Eva Geiringer reflects on life in Auschwitz.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:22
En Español: “Anhelando Poder Respirar en Libertad”
Watch 2:17:35
The U.S. and the Holocaust
En Español: “Anhelando Poder Respirar en Libertad”
En la guerra, algunos estadounidenses ayudan a los refugiados; otros son indiferentes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:17:35
En Español: "Los Destituidos, Abrumados por Adversidades”
Watch 2:10:51
The U.S. and the Holocaust
En Español: "Los Destituidos, Abrumados por Adversidades”
Los Aliados liberan los campos Alemanes y el público ve la magnitud del Holocausto.
Episode: S1 E6 | 2:10:51
“The Homeless, Tempest-Tossed” (1942 - )
Watch 2:10:51
The U.S. and the Holocaust
“The Homeless, Tempest-Tossed” (1942 - )
As the Allies liberate German camps, the public sees the sheer scale of the Holocaust.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:10:51
En Español: “Anhelando Poder Respirar en Libertad”
Watch 2:17:35
The U.S. and the Holocaust
En Español: “Anhelando Poder Respirar en Libertad”
En la guerra, algunos estadounidenses ayudan a los refugiados; otros son indiferentes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:17:35
“Yearning to Breathe Free” (1938-1942)
Watch 2:17:35
The U.S. and the Holocaust
“Yearning to Breathe Free” (1938-1942)
As war begins, some Americans work tirelessly to help refugees; others remain indiﬀerent.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:17:35
En Español: “La Puerta de Oro”
Watch 2:08:43
The U.S. and the Holocaust
En Español: “La Puerta de Oro”
Una reacción xenófoba lleva al Congreso a restringir la inmigración.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:08:43