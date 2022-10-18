“The Golden Door” (Beginnings-1938)

Extras
Asking what individuals can do when governments fail to act.
Asking what it means to be a land of immigrants.
Asking if the U.S. has a responsibility to intervene in humanitarian crises.
Asking how we as a society can learn from the past.
As the Allies liberate German camps, the public sees the sheer scale of the Holocaust.
People assume every Jew died in a camp or gas chamber. But that’s only part of the story.
It is impossible to tally how many thousands the board saved, directly or indirectly.
Holocaust survivor Eva Geiringer reflects on life in Auschwitz.
En la guerra, algunos estadounidenses ayudan a los refugiados; otros son indiferentes.
As the Allies liberate German camps, the public sees the sheer scale of the Holocaust.
As war begins, some Americans work tirelessly to help refugees; others remain indiﬀerent.
Una reacción xenófoba lleva al Congreso a restringir la inmigración.