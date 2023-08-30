Extras
Sinéad Keenan joins the cast of the critically acclaimed crime drama as DCI Jessica James.
Secrets don't stay buried forever. Season 5 premieres Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9/8c.
DCI James joins DI Khan to investigate human remains found in an old home in West London.
Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar reflect on Cassie and Sunny's enduring friendship.
Unforgotten's Chris Lang offers a short masterclass in how he writes the series.
Despite a tragic turn of events, the team narrows down the suspects.
Cassie and Sunny interview two of the suspects again and get closer to the truth.
Cassie and Sunny discover Walsh was chased by all four suspects on the night in question.
Can Sunny, Jess, and the team bring the clues in the case together to solve it?
The victim's turbulent past comes to light. Sunny and Jess continue to butt heads.
The team works to identify the body found in the chimney flue.
DI Sunny Khan is joined by a new DCI to investigate human remains found in West London.
Cassie and Sunny interview the four suspects, who all deny knowing the victim.
Cassie and Sunny identify four potential suspects who trained as police officers together.
After making the decision to retire from the police force, Cassie faces a dilemma.