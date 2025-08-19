Extras
Sunny and Jess are back in action in Season 6, premiering on Sunday, August 24 at 10/9c.
Get a sneak peek of what's ahead in Unforgotten Season 6.
Can Sunny, Jess, and the team bring the clues in the case together to solve it?
Sunny and Jess attempt a reset as they follow the clues in the case.
Sunny and Jess' personal lives go from bad to worse while they struggle to keep focused.
The cast describe the intensity of filming interrogation scenes.
Creator Chris Lang and Director Andy Wilson reveal their favorite Season 5 locations.
The victim's turbulent past comes to light. Sunny and Jess continue to butt heads.
The cast and creator discuss the interesting mix of suspects in Season 5.
The team works to identify the body found in the chimney flue.
All
-
All
-
Unforgotten Season 6
-
Unforgotten Season 5
-
Season 4
-
Season 3
-
Unforgotten Season 2
-
Unforgotten Season 1
Gerry’s nationalist views and violent streak are exposed.
When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, it leads the team to a new challenge.
Can Sunny, Jess, and the team bring the clues in the case together to solve it?
Sunny and Jess attempt a reset as they follow the clues in the case.
Sunny and Jess' personal lives go from bad to worse while they struggle to keep focused.
The victim's turbulent past comes to light. Sunny and Jess continue to butt heads.
The team works to identify the body found in the chimney flue.
DI Sunny Khan is joined by a new DCI to investigate human remains found in West London.
Despite a tragic turn of events, the team narrows down the suspects.
Cassie and Sunny interview two of the suspects again and get closer to the truth.