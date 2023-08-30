© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Unforgotten

Episode 1

Season 5 Episode 1 | 46m 48s

DI Sunny Khan is joined by newcomer DCI Jessica James to investigate human remains found in a newly renovated antique home in West London.

Aired: 09/02/23 | Expires: 09/17/23
Extras
Watch 2:00
Unforgotten
Official Preview
Sinéad Keenan joins the cast of the critically acclaimed crime drama as DCI Jessica James.
Preview: S5 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Unforgotten
Season 5 Preview
Secrets don't stay buried forever. Season 5 premieres Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9/8c.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
Unforgotten
Unforgotten Season 5 Official Teaser
DCI James joins DI Khan to investigate human remains found in an old home in West London.
Preview: 0:31
Watch 44:53
Unforgotten
Episode 6
Despite a tragic turn of events, the team narrows down the suspects.
Episode: S4 E6 | 44:53
Watch 0:30
Unforgotten
Preview
Despite a tragic turn of events, the team narrows down the suspects.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:14
Unforgotten
Cassie & Sunny's Partnership
Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar reflect on Cassie and Sunny's enduring friendship.
Clip: S4 E6 | 2:14
Watch 1:56
Unforgotten
Creator Chris Lang on Screenwriting
Unforgotten's Chris Lang offers a short masterclass in how he writes the series.
Clip: S4 | 1:56
Watch 45:26
Unforgotten
Episode 5
Cassie and Sunny interview two of the suspects again and get closer to the truth.
Episode: S4 E5 | 45:26
Watch 0:30
Unforgotten
Preview
Cassie and Sunny interview two of the suspects again and get closer to the truth.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 45:16
Unforgotten
Episode 4
Cassie and Sunny discover Walsh was chased by all four suspects on the night in question.
Episode: S4 E4 | 45:16
Watch 46:27
Unforgotten
Episode 6
Can Sunny, Jess, and the team bring the clues in the case together to solve it?
Episode: S5 E6 | 46:27
Watch 46:23
Unforgotten
Episode 5
Sunny and Jess attempt a reset as they follow the clues in the case.
Episode: S5 E5 | 46:23
Watch 46:11
Unforgotten
Episode 3
The victim's turbulent past comes to light. Sunny and Jess continue to butt heads.
Episode: S5 E3 | 46:11
Watch 45:58
Unforgotten
Episode 2
The team works to identify the body found in the chimney flue.
Episode: S5 E2 | 45:58
Watch 45:04
Unforgotten
Episode 3
Cassie and Sunny interview the four suspects, who all deny knowing the victim.
Episode: S4 E3 | 45:04
Watch 45:20
Unforgotten
Episode 2
Cassie and Sunny identify four potential suspects who trained as police officers together.
Episode: S4 E2 | 45:20
Watch 46:12
Unforgotten
Episode 1
After making the decision to retire from the police force, Cassie faces a dilemma.
Episode: S4 E1 | 46:12