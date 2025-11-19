An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)

Extras
"Explosively Interesting" - critics agree The American Revolution must-watch TV.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
The Assault at Quebec Goes Wrong
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The First Two Assaults
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South.
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.