The American Revolution

In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 56m 09s

American colonists oppose efforts by the British Crown and Parliament to seize greater control in North America, escalating simmering tensions over land, taxes, and sovereignty into violent confrontation. After protestors dump tea in Boston Harbor, the British government enacts martial law in Massachusetts. Fighting at Lexington and Concord ignites a war that will last eight years.

Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine with the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was also provided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt; Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better Angels Society members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation; Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and Jennifer Caldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden; Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Becky and Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
The American Revolution
Critics Agree on The American Revolution
"Explosively Interesting" - critics agree The American Revolution must-watch TV.
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
The American Revolution
Quebec
The Assault at Quebec Goes Wrong
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Our Origin Story
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
The American Revolution
Saratoga
Arnold's Heroic Charge
The American Revolution
Cowpens
Morgan's Trap Springs
The American Revolution
Charleston
The Siege Tightens
The American Revolution
American Revolution Interactives
Exploring the American Revolution.
The American Revolution
The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
The American Revolution
The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)
The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South.
The American Revolution
The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
The American Revolution
Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.
The American Revolution
An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
