© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maya Shankar
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Maya Shankar

Season 5 Episode 4 | 26m 27s

Kelly Corrigan speaks with Maya Shankar about identity foreclosure, the trouble of cognitive forecasting, and new beginnings. Now a cognitive scientist and podcaster, Maya grew up immersed in the world of music as a violinist, starting her career by studying at Juilliard at just nine-years-old.

Aired: 04/23/23 | Expires: 04/23/27
Maya Shankar
Extras
Maya Shankar Promo Clip
Watch 0:41
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Maya Shankar Promo Clip
Losing the violin taught Maya Shankar to view her identity as more malleable.
Clip: S5 E4 | 0:41
Lang Lang Promo Clip
Watch 1:03
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lang Lang Promo Clip
Lang Lang explains why he thinks music is the “most genuine artform.”
Clip: S5 E3 | 1:03
Constance Wu Promo Clip
Watch 1:44
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Constance Wu Promo Clip
Constance Wu speaks on performative representation in entertainment.
Clip: S5 E2 | 1:44
Season 5 Preview
Watch 0:30
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 5 Preview
Inspiring and thought-provoking interviews conducted by author Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Michael Lewis Promo Clip
Watch 0:58
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Michael Lewis Promo Clip
Michael Lewis explains why the idea of expertise is inherently flawed.
Clip: S5 E1 | 0:58
Selma Blair
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Selma Blair
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:09
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:09
Nick Hornby
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Nick Hornby
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:09
Dave Eggers
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dave Eggers
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:09
Neal Katyal
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Katyal
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:09
All
  • All
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 5
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 4
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 3
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 2
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 1
Lang Lang
Watch 26:27
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lang Lang
World-renowned pianist Lang Lang speaks on his life’s work, discipline, and family.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:27
Constance Wu
Watch 26:27
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Constance Wu
Actress Constance Wu talks about her upbringing, acting and screen representation.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:27
Michael Lewis
Watch 26:15
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Michael Lewis
Best-selling author Michael Lewis reflects on expertise, character writing and grief.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:15
Cecile Richards
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Cecile Richards
Former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards talks about intrinsic activism.
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:09
Selma Blair
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Selma Blair
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:09
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:09
Nick Hornby
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Nick Hornby
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:09
Dave Eggers
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dave Eggers
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:09
Neal Katyal
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Katyal
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:09
Katie Couric
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Katie Couric
Journalist Katie Couric speaks about the history of news media and her personal journey.
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:09